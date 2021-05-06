Bird.Money (BIRD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.25 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for $186.17 or 0.00321824 BTC on major exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $15.59 million and $1.25 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00083592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00805219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.63 or 0.08984698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bird.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

