Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $757,691.60

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $757,691.60 and approximately $258.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,979.76 or 1.00365954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00682626 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $765.57 or 0.01325241 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.00343233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00205955 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,460,317 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.