Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.45 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $3.45 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $422.52 or 0.00752194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 52.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,725,445 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

