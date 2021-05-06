Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Raised to $78.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

BKH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

