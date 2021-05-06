Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,412. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

