BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

MYI opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

