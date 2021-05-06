BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:BHV opened at $17.50 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
