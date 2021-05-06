Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $844.0-867.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.91 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.600 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of BCOR stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 447,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The stock has a market cap of $736.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

