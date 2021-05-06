Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $736.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Blucora alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.