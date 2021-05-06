BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,259.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3,201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,320.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.