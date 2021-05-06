BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.45 ($67.58).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.90 ($64.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.06. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

