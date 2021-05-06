BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.