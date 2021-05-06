BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.