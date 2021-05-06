Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BCEI. Truist raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

BCEI stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

