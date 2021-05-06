boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Purchases £49,830.60 in Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 313.40 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. boohoo group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 326.13.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.