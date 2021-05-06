Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,740.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,292.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,337.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,389.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,161.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.25) by $1.99. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Booking by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Booking by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

