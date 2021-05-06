BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,349. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

