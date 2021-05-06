Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Posts Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY traded down $7.79 on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 1,677,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

