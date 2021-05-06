Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

