Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.18 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AEE opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

