Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $2.10 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 129,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $496.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $271.91 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

