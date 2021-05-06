Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $387,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 307,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,025,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $289.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.34. The company has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

