Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.
Square stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,409. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $283.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
