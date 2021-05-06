Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78.

Square stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,472,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,409. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.01, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.