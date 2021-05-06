Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 734,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after buying an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

