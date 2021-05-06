Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 8263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after buying an additional 2,641,511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

