Broadwind (BWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWEN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 million, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

