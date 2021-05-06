Brokerages Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.88 Million

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post $484.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.55 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $191.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

AHCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 922,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,650. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -479.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after purchasing an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

