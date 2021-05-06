Brokerages Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.