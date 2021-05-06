Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $177.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.60 million and the highest is $185.83 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $184.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,935. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

