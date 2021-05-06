Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.94.

NYSE:NET opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $1,989,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

