Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.84. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.49. The company had a trading volume of 386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $187.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

