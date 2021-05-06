Brokerages Anticipate Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kosmos Energy.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after buying an additional 6,380,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 932,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,849,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,020. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

