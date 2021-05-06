Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $68,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.97. 178,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,769. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.