Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.56 EPS

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.