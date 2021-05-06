Brokerages Anticipate Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post $1.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.