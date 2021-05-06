Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $230.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $231.80 million and the lowest is $228.90 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $251.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $935.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $934.50 million to $937.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $950.23 million, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 322,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

