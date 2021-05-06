Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.63 Million

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post sales of $434.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

Shares of DECK traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.74. 136,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,245. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.