Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

