Brokerages Expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Mack-Cali Realty reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mack-Cali Realty.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Mack-Cali Realty stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 29,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. Insiders have bought 1,107,963 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

