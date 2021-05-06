Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

