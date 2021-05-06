Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

PBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 14,108.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 137,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

