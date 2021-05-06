Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $185.48

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.92. 26,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

