Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) PT at GBX 547.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 547.60 ($7.15).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SHB stock opened at GBX 633.50 ($8.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.81. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 706.50 ($9.23). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 639.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 573.79.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

