Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $18.73

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.