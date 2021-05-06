Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $40.33

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several analysts have commented on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.