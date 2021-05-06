Brokers Issue Forecasts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ACRX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $129.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

