Brokers Offer Predictions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

CDAY opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

