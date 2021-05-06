Brokers Offer Predictions for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,018. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

