Brokers Set Expectations for ScanSource, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ScanSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth about $9,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

