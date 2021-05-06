Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

