Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,084. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.